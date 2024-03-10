TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $41.49 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $41,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Shares of WSO traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,728. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.05 and a 1-year high of $433.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

