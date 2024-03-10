TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $37.91 Million Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,795 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $37,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after buying an additional 192,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in JFrog by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after buying an additional 167,136 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,434,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,688 shares of company stock valued at $28,669,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

