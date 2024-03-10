TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,570 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Hamilton Lane worth $42,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.6 %

HLNE stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

