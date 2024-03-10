TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Pool worth $44,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $415.06. The company had a trading volume of 267,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.94. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

