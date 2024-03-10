TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,551 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Workiva worth $40,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Workiva Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WK traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $85.59. 279,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.03. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

