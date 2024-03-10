TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,443,026 HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,443,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,774,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of HashiCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,500,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HashiCorp Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
