TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,510 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Exponent worth $38,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 172,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $104.78.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 57.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPO. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

