THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 79,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.11. 785,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,529. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on THO

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.