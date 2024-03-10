Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0903

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $584.51 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00061319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00020874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,475,511,300 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

