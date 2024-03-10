Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0908 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $587.78 million and $22.92 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00020358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00018932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,475,953,574 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

