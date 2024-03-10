Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.2% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $597.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,720. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,277 shares of company stock worth $22,533,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

