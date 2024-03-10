The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

PNC opened at $150.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

