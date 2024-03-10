The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

