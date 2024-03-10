The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $40,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $412.01 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $419.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

