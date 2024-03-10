The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 144,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.12% of Synaptics worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

