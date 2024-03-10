The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 25,253 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $37,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after buying an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,699,371,000 after buying an additional 264,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,331,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $259.54 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.67.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

