The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $44.78 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 392,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $44,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

