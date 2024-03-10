The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $43.50 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,691 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SAP were worth $43,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SAP by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,374,000 after buying an additional 56,130 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average is $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $113.64 and a 52-week high of $195.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

