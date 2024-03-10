The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $34.75 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Marriott International worth $34,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAR opened at $250.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $252.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.