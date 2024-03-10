The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,977,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,779 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.42% of KeyCorp worth $42,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

