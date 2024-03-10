The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 8,817 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Centene worth $34,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Centene by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after buying an additional 85,696 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

