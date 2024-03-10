The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $37,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.43.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

