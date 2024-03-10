The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 27,598 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Manulife Financial worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,212,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,195,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,138,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,468,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 775,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

MFC stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

