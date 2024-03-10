The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. 9,642,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

