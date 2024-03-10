The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $55.97 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

