The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.35. 2,162,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.79.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

