The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 11.1 %

DXYN stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

