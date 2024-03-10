The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $393.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $341.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day moving average of $300.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $347.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

