The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,010,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.14. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.