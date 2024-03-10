Tether Hits Market Capitalization of $101.98 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $101.98 billion and $73.45 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 106,797,122,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,818,633,001 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
