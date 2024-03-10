Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 681,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,814 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $68,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.5 %

Teradyne stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. 1,632,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

