Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Holdings Decreased by Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,370 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 1.5% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 0.29% of Tempur Sealy International worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. 1,068,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,012. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

