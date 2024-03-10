Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.35.

Allbirds stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.88. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 64.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 3,868,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

