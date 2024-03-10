Telsey Advisory Group Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $54.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

