Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.73.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,034 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,606,000 after buying an additional 1,038,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

