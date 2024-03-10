TD Securities Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$1.75

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.12.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CFX
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor Pulp Products
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.