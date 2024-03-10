TD Securities Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$1.75

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.12.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

About Canfor Pulp Products

TSE CFX opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.35. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

