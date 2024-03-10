TD Securities Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$37.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WJX

Wajax Stock Performance

Wajax Increases Dividend

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.77. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$21.63 and a 12 month high of C$34.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.