TD Securities Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$37.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WJX
Wajax Stock Performance
Wajax Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wajax
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.