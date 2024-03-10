TD Securities Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,050.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3,966.67.

CSU opened at C$3,793.84 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,263.11 and a 12-month high of C$3,856.00. The stock has a market cap of C$80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3,642.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$3,202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.358 per share. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

