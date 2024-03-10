TD Cowen Raises HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $26.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.58.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.41.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

