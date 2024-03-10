Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $153.00 at Roth Mkm

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

