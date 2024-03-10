Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Shares of Target stock opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

