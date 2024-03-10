Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

