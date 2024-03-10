Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.62. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Target by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

