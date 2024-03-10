Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $191.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $191.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Target stock opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

