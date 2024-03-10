Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $31,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after acquiring an additional 896,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $143.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,038. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

View Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.