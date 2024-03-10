T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,724 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.95 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

