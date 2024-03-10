T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $355,186,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,892,000 after acquiring an additional 482,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average is $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,232,831 shares of company stock valued at $689,582,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

