Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

SYPR opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 176,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

