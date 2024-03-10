Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Trading Up 1.3 %

SG opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $949,976.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,356,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,080 shares of company stock worth $1,703,669. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 117,711 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.