SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.25. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 22,800 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 25.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $141,120,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

